Beshear requests disaster declaration from federal government for flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is asking the federal government to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for the recent flooding in Kentucky.

“This flooding was some of the worst in my lifetime, damaging about 2,000 homes and destroying infrastructure, including some of our roadways, and we are asking the president to declare a disaster to provide both individual and public assistance that is needed to help our people and our communities rebuild,” said Gov. Beshear. “This flooding, just days after harsh winter storms left tens of thousands without power, was the latest in a line of devastating setbacks, but our people are strong, we are resilient and we will build back.”

From Feb. 26 to March 1, Kentucky experienced more than seven inches of rain in four Southcentral and Southeastern Kentucky counties. Flooding occurred on the Green, Kentucky, Licking, Ohio, Red and Mississippi rivers.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has conducted joint damage assessments and validated more than 2,000 impacted homes in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell.

Governor Beshear is requesting these counties receive Individuals and Households Assistance from FEMA

More than 44 counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures totaling over $49 million. Kentucky, to date, has requested FEMA joint assessments in 36 counties, including Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, McCreary, Morgan, Ohio, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Trigg, Union, Whitley and Wolfe.

As of March 30, 2021, FEMA has verified in excess of $30 million in Public Assistance damages. The state threshold for requesting a declaration is $6.7 million.

Gov. Beshear issued a State of Emergency Order on Feb. 28, 2021. Forty-eight counties and 31 cities also declared local states of emergency.

Of the 48 counties, 26 were already severely impacted by a February 2021 ice storm for which President Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration on March 31.

Gov. Beshear requested the disaster declaration approximately one week after President Biden approved the governor’s request for a major disaster declaration for severe winter storms that impacted Kentucky from Feb. 8 through Feb. 19, 2021.

Residents with questions or additional reports of flood damage should contact their local county emergency management agency.

