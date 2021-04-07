Advertisement

China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a...
Chinese skaters Ma Kaiwen, left, and Chen Chuang compete in the men's 500 meters race during a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have started 10 days of testing for several sports events in five different indoor venues from April 1-10.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. He warned of an unspecified “robust Chinese response” to a potential Olympics boycott.

“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”

Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, due to start in February 2022. They have urged a boycott or other measures to call attention to accusations of Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and residents of Hong Kong.

The U.S. State Department suggested an Olympic boycott was among the possibilities but a senior official said later a boycott has not been discussed. The International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have said in the past they oppose boycotts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Jackson, 42.
Woman shot man breaking into her Lexington apartment
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Advice from the BBB on dealing with robocalls
Gov. Beshear signs a dozen bills into Kentucky law
Food banks like God's Pantry have seen an unprecedented amount of need from families during the...
Lexington food bank seeing impacts from Biden administration’s hunger relief assistance

Latest News

President Biden is promising to fight as hard as possible for his infrastructure plan, despite...
Senate gives Biden a big tool to work around GOP filibuster
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
US Treasury: 156 million coronavirus relief payments issued
Members of law enforcement testify in the Derek Chauvin trial, shedding light on police...
Chauvin trial: Law enforcement on the stand