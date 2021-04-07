Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another very warm day across Kentucky as we watch a system rolling our way from this west. This can touch off scattered storms this afternoon, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms in the west. This is part of an increasingly active pattern likely to carry us through next week.

Today’s temps are generally in the 75-80 degree range, but a few spots may top out in the low 80s. A few storms may fire up this afternoon across central and western parts of the state.

The main line of storms will develop and move into western Kentucky this evening and then it moves through the rest of the state tonight and early Thursday. A few of the storms tomorrow may be strong or locally severe.

Once that blows through, Friday looks like a windy and very warm day. There’s just the smallest risk for a shower or storm.

The next low spins through the region on Saturday and brings a better opportunity for some stronger storms by the afternoon and evening. Another system follows that up early next week and this may unleash the round of chilly mid-April temps I’ve been talking about.

