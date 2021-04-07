Coroner on scene of early morning incident in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County coroner is on the scene of an early morning incident in Lexington.

It happened on Dalton Court early Wednesday morning around 5 a.m.

Officers confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital.

Police are currently investigating throughout the area.

WKYT is working to confirm what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.