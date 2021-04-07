Advertisement

Crane falls onto home in Louisville

A crane has fallen onto a home in the 1100 block of Plato Terrace on Louisville’s west side.
A crane has fallen onto a home in the 1100 block of Plato Terrace on Louisville’s west side.(@N_Picht/WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crane has fallen onto a home in the 1100 block of Plato Terrace on Louisville’s west side.

Few details were immediately available, but Metrosafe confirmed it happened just after noon Wednesday.

Louisville Fire Department spokesman Bobby Cooper said the 105-foot crane was removing a tree in front of a house when it tipped over.

(Story continues below the tweet)

The arm of the crane and the tree crashed through the roof of a neighbor’s house.

Nobody was injured, Cooper said.

Louisville Fire is at the scene to make sure all the houses in the immediate area are structurally OK.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Jackson, 42.
Woman shot man breaking into her Lexington apartment
The coroner is on the scene at Dalton Court.
Coroner identifies victim in early morning Lexington shooting
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Advice from the BBB on dealing with robocalls
Gov. Beshear signs a dozen bills into Kentucky law

Latest News

Town Branch construction is already causing some traffic problems at the Manchester and South...
Lexington man says Town Branch construction is hurting his business
Alice Headley Chandler.
Well-known Lexington horse farm owner Alice Headley Chandler dies
A bicyclist is facing charges after getting in a fight with a driver in the Raising Cane’s...
Police: Bicyclist charged after throwing brick at SUV in drive-thru
Glen Richardson, 28.
Man accused of taking Nicholasville officer’s Taser, biting him