Eric Church to kick off tour at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star Eric Church will kick off a new tour at Rupp Arena in September.

“The Gather Again Tour” begins Sept. 17 at Rupp. Church will visit 55 other locations afterward.

For the first time in his career, Church will adopt an in-the-round setup, with the stage at the center of each arena floor to accommodate as many fans as possible.

General public tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. “Church Choir” members will be able to access tickets early on May 4. You can get them at Church’s website. You can also find other tour dates there.

