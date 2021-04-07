Fayette Co. schools no longer doing daily temperature checks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will no longer require temperature checks for students on the school bus or when entering the building.

That change starts on Thursday.

Families still need to check for symptoms, including a fever, and keep students home if they’re sick.

Temperatures will still be taken for children who show symptoms while at school.

