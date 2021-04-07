Funeral arrangements set for teen killed in hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The funeral for 15-year-old Tamaris Mack is scheduled for Thursday.

Mack was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army on West Main.

A visitation will start at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.