Funeral arrangements set for teen killed in hit-and-run

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The funeral for 15-year-old Tamaris Mack is scheduled for Thursday.

Mack was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army on West Main.

A visitation will start at 11 a.m.

