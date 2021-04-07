Advertisement

Georgetown College seeing a high demand from students for COVID-19 vaccines

Georgetown College has held two vaccination clinics on its main campus so far.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - On many college campuses, students are within walking distance of everything they need like classes, the dining hall, and most recently a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“We’re trying to make it really easy for them to vaccinate and then just making sure they’re aware,” VP Enrollment Management at Georgetown College Dr. Jonathan Sands Wise said.

Georgetown College has held two vaccination clinics on its main campus so far. With no trouble filling up the available appointments, they have already vaccinated a tenth of their student body.

It’s student athletes and other students involved in campus organizations like Greek life that seem to be the most eager to sign up for a vaccine appointment.

“We have one fourth of the chapter already vaccinated and more guys to come,” Pi Kappa Alpha President Griffin Odom said.

“We haven’t really been able to hang out or see our sisters, especially our newer members,” Junior Sydney Oerther said. “So, we’re really looking forward to getting the vaccination and being able to spend more time with them.”

Fraternity and sorority events have been cancelled or completely changed during the pandemic, and that’s a driving factor for many Greek life members to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“That way we can try to get back to some kind of normalcy and maybe if all of us are vaccinated we can do events again,” Junior Brenna Hall said.

There is still skepticism among some students, and leaders do expect demand to drop off eventually.

“I’m kind of waiting for more research to come out about it,” Pi Kappa Alpha member Stephen Beaty said.

But, they’re banking on the desire for normalcy to outweigh any doubts.

“We’re going to be able to start having events, we’re going to let people have gatherings inside, we’re going to let people take masks off in certain circumstances,” Dr. Sands Wise said. “So, we’re really trying to be in good shape so we can safely go back to something that looks a whole lot more like normal come fall, and that’s going to require a high level of vaccination.”

Georgetown College is planning its third campus vaccine clinic Monday, and their goal is to vaccinate more students than at their first two clinics.

