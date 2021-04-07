Girls’ Sweet 16 underway at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sights and sounds of Keeneland is in the air once again, but for the first time ever, we have high school basketball in the month of April.

The Boys’ Sweet 16 finished up last Saturday and on Wednesday morning, the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 began. It will continue through Saturday night.

It was March 11 of last year when Anderson County, who is playing later Wednesday night, beat Franklin County in the first round.

As we know, the tournament was postponed the following day and eventually canceled. Anderson County had a legitimate shot at winning the state title last year and they could do it again this year.

Having a chance at the 2020 championship taken away has been the only focus for the Lady Bearcats this time around.

“We realize what we lost and it’s so hard for anybody to win one of those things,” Anderson County Head Coach Clay Birdwhistell said. “And for a community like ours it’s really hard to have opportunities to win those things and to have one of those taken away was was tough. I hope that by that happening, it built this toughness in us that we’re going to be a really tough out this coming week.”

Anderson County plays Southwestern Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and will face the winner of Franklin County and South Laurel. Sacred Heart and Bishop Brossart were winners in the first two games.

From 2013 through 2019, the Sweet 16 finals were held on Sunday, but like the boys tournament last week, the Girls’ Sweet 16 will have the semifinals and finals on Saturday.

