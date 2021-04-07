Gov. Beshear reports 1,028 new COVID-19 cases; 2.87% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,028 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 430,860 cases. Of those cases, 300 are from Monday and Tuesday, but could not be confirmed and announced until today due to a technical issue on the reporting platform.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

The governor says the state is seeing a 2.87 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 185 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, as well as four additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,198.

As of Wednesday, 383 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 112 are in the ICU, and 66 are on ventilators. At least 50,122 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.