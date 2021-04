BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -a husband and wife are dead after a motorcycle crash in bath county.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Stulltown Road in Owingsville.

69-year-old Freddie Deatherage and his wife, Cecelia, both died at the scene.

They were from Menifee County.

The deputy coroner says it appears the driver lost control before crashing.

