Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances roll in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These late-May temperatures can sometimes come with a price. The price is showers & storms.

This time of year is always so volatile. You get these wild temperature swings as we are trying to go from winter to spring. Showers & thunderstorms will develop during the switch. These rounds of storms will likely blow in some gusty winds and in some cases, heavier rains could be a part of it. That’s what happens late tonight and tomorrow.

We could see highs surge to around 80 before tumbling when the rains settle in on us. Those numbers will battle back by the weekend.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

