Johnson’s walk-off lifts Douglass past Highlands 7-6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the bottom of the eighth inning, Caden Johnson provided a walk-off single and Frederick Douglass beat Highlands 7-6 Tuesday night.

The Broncos had seven runs, eleven hits and three errors. The Bluebirds had six runs, seven hits and three errors.

Douglass (4-1) hosts West Jessamine on April 7.

