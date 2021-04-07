Advertisement

Johnson’s walk-off lifts Douglass past Highlands 7-6

Douglass (4-1) hosts West Jessamine on April 7.
Douglass tops Highlands 7-6.
Douglass tops Highlands 7-6.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the bottom of the eighth inning, Caden Johnson provided a walk-off single and Frederick Douglass beat Highlands 7-6 Tuesday night.

The Broncos had seven runs, eleven hits and three errors. The Bluebirds had six runs, seven hits and three errors.

Douglass (4-1) hosts West Jessamine on April 7.

