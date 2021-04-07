Kentucky takes down No. 5 Louisville on the road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ryan Ritter drove in six runs with a three-run shot and a three-run double and Kentucky beat No. 5 Louisville 11-7 Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium.

This is the Wildcats’ first road win over a top five team since 2017 and first in Louisville since 2013.

Ritter crushed a no-doubt three-run homer to straightaway center to stake UK to a 3-0 lead and then narrowly missed a grand slam an inning later, settling for a three-run double off the top of the fence to put the Cats up for good.

Kentucky (19-7, 5-4) ripped 15 hits and saw seven of their own pitchers come to the mound, eventually culminating in Hunter Rigsby earning the first save of his career.

This is Kentucky’s first win over a top five opponent since defeating No. 5 Arkansas on May 5, 2019.

The Wildcats return home this weekend to open a three-game series vs. LSU.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.