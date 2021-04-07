Advertisement

Lexington man says Town Branch construction is hurting his business

Town Branch construction is already causing some traffic problems at the Manchester and South...
Town Branch construction is already causing some traffic problems at the Manchester and South Forbes intersection in downtown Lexington. The owner of Detail Lex says it’s affecting his business as well.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Town Branch construction is already causing some traffic problems at the Manchester and South Forbes intersection in downtown Lexington.

The owner of Detail Lex says it’s affecting his business as well. Owner Daryl Lyons said the traffic backup blocks his parking lot and garage. So, customers can’t get in and out.

“It’s a very popular intersection,” Lyons said.

He said sometimes the delays can be 10 to 15 minutes, just to park, and he worries people won’t want to come back.

We reached out to the city to learn more about the situation. They said unrelated utility work created even more delays and they plan to follow up with contractors and Lyons to minimize the impact in the future.

Lyons said he’s already dealing with enough challenges during the pandemic and he wants to find a solution.

“For nine weeks, we were shut down over the pandemic. And now, I have major construction going on right in front of my shop,” Lyons said. “And I just don’t understand why we can’t do this in the evenings, on the weekends. We’re closed on the weekends. The parking lot is completely empty and they’re welcome to use it.”

Lyons also said there are also safety issues for people and cars in the parking lot and they’ve had some close calls.

So, for anyone driving through the area, he’s asking that you be careful.

The city has a full list of construction updates for the project on its website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Jackson, 42.
Woman shot man breaking into her Lexington apartment
The coroner is on the scene at Dalton Court.
Coroner identifies victim in early morning Lexington shooting
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Advice from the BBB on dealing with robocalls
Gov. Beshear signs a dozen bills into Kentucky law

Latest News

Alice Headley Chandler.
Well-known Lexington horse farm owner Alice Headley Chandler dies
A bicyclist is facing charges after getting in a fight with a driver in the Raising Cane’s...
Police: Bicyclist charged after throwing brick at SUV in drive-thru
A crane has fallen onto a home in the 1100 block of Plato Terrace on Louisville’s west side.
Crane falls onto home in Louisville
Glen Richardson, 28.
Man accused of taking Nicholasville officer’s Taser, biting him