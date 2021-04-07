Lexington man says Town Branch construction is hurting his business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Town Branch construction is already causing some traffic problems at the Manchester and South Forbes intersection in downtown Lexington.

The owner of Detail Lex says it’s affecting his business as well. Owner Daryl Lyons said the traffic backup blocks his parking lot and garage. So, customers can’t get in and out.

“It’s a very popular intersection,” Lyons said.

He said sometimes the delays can be 10 to 15 minutes, just to park, and he worries people won’t want to come back.

We reached out to the city to learn more about the situation. They said unrelated utility work created even more delays and they plan to follow up with contractors and Lyons to minimize the impact in the future.

Construction for the Town Branch Trail is creating traffic backups on Manchester St. The owner of Detail Lex said the traffic is now affecting access and safety in his parking lot @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Ylg1N3TCOi — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) April 7, 2021

Lyons said he’s already dealing with enough challenges during the pandemic and he wants to find a solution.

“For nine weeks, we were shut down over the pandemic. And now, I have major construction going on right in front of my shop,” Lyons said. “And I just don’t understand why we can’t do this in the evenings, on the weekends. We’re closed on the weekends. The parking lot is completely empty and they’re welcome to use it.”

Lyons also said there are also safety issues for people and cars in the parking lot and they’ve had some close calls.

So, for anyone driving through the area, he’s asking that you be careful.

The city has a full list of construction updates for the project on its website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.