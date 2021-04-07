Advertisement

Man accused of taking Nicholasville officer’s Taser, biting him

Glen Richardson, 28.
Glen Richardson, 28.(Jessamine Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after police say he bit an officer and took a taser when he was arrested.

According to an arrest citation, Nicholasville police officers saw 28-year-old Glen Richardson outside a home in the 100 block of Cottage St. They say Richardson had an open warrant for a parole violation.

The citation says the officers announced themselves and Richardson tried to run.

During a struggle with officers, the citation says Richardson was able to take one of the officer’s Tasers and bite that officer on the arm, drawing blood.

Police say Richardson also threatened one of the officer’s children during the incident, saying he will “kill his child when given the chance.”

The officers were eventually able to get Richardson under control and take him to the Jessamine County Detention Center. They say officers also found a crushed pill, that is suspected to be Suboxone, Richardson while he was being booked into jail.

Richardson is facing charges of fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, disarming a peace officer, and assault on a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Jackson, 42.
Woman shot man breaking into her Lexington apartment
The coroner is on the scene at Dalton Court.
One dead, two hurt after early morning shooting in Lexington
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Advice from the BBB on dealing with robocalls
Gov. Beshear signs a dozen bills into Kentucky law

Latest News

File graphic of ambulance.
Husband and wife killed in motorcycle crash
Secretary of State Michael Adams and Mayor Linda Gorton announced a new security initiative to...
Mayor Gorton, SOS Adams announce new security for Kentucky’s voter registration system
The Kroger Field clinic is large enough to vaccinate more than 4,000 people a day.
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Kroger Field clinic
Shane Whitehead was arrested in Bell County on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Tazewell, TN man charged with rape in Bell County