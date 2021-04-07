Man accused of taking Nicholasville officer’s Taser, biting him

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after police say he bit an officer and took a taser when he was arrested.

According to an arrest citation, Nicholasville police officers saw 28-year-old Glen Richardson outside a home in the 100 block of Cottage St. They say Richardson had an open warrant for a parole violation.

The citation says the officers announced themselves and Richardson tried to run.

During a struggle with officers, the citation says Richardson was able to take one of the officer’s Tasers and bite that officer on the arm, drawing blood.

Police say Richardson also threatened one of the officer’s children during the incident, saying he will “kill his child when given the chance.”

The officers were eventually able to get Richardson under control and take him to the Jessamine County Detention Center. They say officers also found a crushed pill, that is suspected to be Suboxone, Richardson while he was being booked into jail.

Richardson is facing charges of fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, disarming a peace officer, and assault on a police officer.

