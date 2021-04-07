Police: Bicyclist charged after throwing brick at SUV in drive-thru

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bicyclist is facing charges after getting in a fight with a driver in the Raising Cane’s drive-thru.

It happened at the Cane’s on S. Upper Street near UK’s campus.

Lexington police say the bicyclist threw a brick at an SUV. The driver got out of the car and a fight broke out in the drive-thru area.

The bicyclist told police he threw the brick because he thought the SUV was trying to hit him.

The cyclist is charged with criminal mischief. His name has not been released.

