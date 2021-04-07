Advertisement

Police: Bicyclist charged after throwing brick at SUV in drive-thru

A bicyclist is facing charges after getting in a fight with a driver in the Raising Cane’s...
A bicyclist is facing charges after getting in a fight with a driver in the Raising Cane’s drive-thru.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bicyclist is facing charges after getting in a fight with a driver in the Raising Cane’s drive-thru.

It happened at the Cane’s on S. Upper Street near UK’s campus.

Lexington police say the bicyclist threw a brick at an SUV. The driver got out of the car and a fight broke out in the drive-thru area.

The bicyclist told police he threw the brick because he thought the SUV was trying to hit him.

The cyclist is charged with criminal mischief. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Jackson, 42.
Woman shot man breaking into her Lexington apartment
The coroner is on the scene at Dalton Court.
Coroner identifies victim in early morning Lexington shooting
Emmanuel Curry
‘Unbelievably desperate and dumb:’ NKY teenager facing 69 counts of child porn
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Advice from the BBB on dealing with robocalls
Gov. Beshear signs a dozen bills into Kentucky law

Latest News

Town Branch construction is already causing some traffic problems at the Manchester and South...
Lexington man says Town Branch construction is hurting his business
Alice Headley Chandler.
Well-known Lexington horse farm owner Alice Headley Chandler dies
A crane has fallen onto a home in the 1100 block of Plato Terrace on Louisville’s west side.
Crane falls onto home in Louisville
Glen Richardson, 28.
Man accused of taking Nicholasville officer’s Taser, biting him