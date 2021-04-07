Tazewell, TN man charged with rape in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Tazewell, Tenn. Tuesday, on sexual offense charges from 2016.

40-year-old Shane Whitehead previously lived in Kentucky, he moved out of state and could not be found.

Police also investigated Whitehead in Tennessee. Deputies found Whitehead at a home on Mill Creek Road where he was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Whitehead was charged with rape, incest, and sexual abuse. He remains in the Bell County Detention Center

