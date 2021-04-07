Advertisement

Tazewell, TN man charged with rape in Bell County

Shane Whitehead was arrested in Bell County on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Shane Whitehead was arrested in Bell County on Tuesday, April 6, 2021(Bell County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Tazewell, Tenn. Tuesday, on sexual offense charges from 2016.

40-year-old Shane Whitehead previously lived in Kentucky, he moved out of state and could not be found.

Police also investigated Whitehead in Tennessee. Deputies found Whitehead at a home on Mill Creek Road where he was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Whitehead was charged with rape, incest, and sexual abuse. He remains in the Bell County Detention Center

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

