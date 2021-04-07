Advertisement

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Kroger Field clinic

By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccine availability is starting to exceed demand at the Kroger Field clinic.

Appointments are full this week and next week, but there are thousands of openings available after that.

Organizers are trying to encourage everyone to sign up, especially now that anyone over the age of 16 in Kentucky is eligible to be vaccinated. The clinic is large enough to vaccinate more than 4,000 people a day. The University of Kentucky is also vaccinating staff and students on campus.

Almost 30 percent of Fayette County people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the numbers have to be much higher to reach herd immunity.

Health departments in other counties said they’ve started to see vaccine hesitance as a barrier to overcome. UK officials said they are not dealing with that just yet, but they should know more in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to need to get into this a little bit more, as eligibility opens up,” said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton. “As opportunity opens up as there are more places to go to get vaccines, to understand what’s happening with the numbers. But certainly, that could be some of those issues like vaccine hesitancy that we will have to think about and may have to market differently if that’s the case. But I think it’s gonna take a little time to understand that better.”

Blanton said mobile outreach vaccine clinics at the Charles Young Center are finishing up this week. Those are targeted at underserved areas.

If you would like to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you can find a list of all the Kentucky sites by clicking this link.

