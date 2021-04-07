VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on temperature checks; vaccinating close to surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

When will restrictions be lifted on salons and barber shops? That is the only place still insisting on taking temperatures!

As the number of new cases decreases and vaccinations increase, Gov. Andy Beshear said he will consider loosening restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

Hair salons and barbers aren’t the places doing temperature checks before someone can enter.

In addition to medical and dental offices, visitors to the Keeneland’s spring meet and Rupp Arena are also subject to temperature checks.

However, temperature checks at hair salons and barbers are only a recommendation from the state’s “Healthy at Work” phased-in approach to reopening Kentucky’s economy, rather than a requirement.

With fewer new cases and more people vaccinated, have we won the battle against COVID-19?

Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday warned against prematurely declaring victory against the Coronavirus. Walensky says she thinks the decreasing number of daily COVID-19 deaths is a result of vaccinations.

But when asked about when the U.S. can reopen more broadly, Walensky said case counts still need to go way down.

“In the context of vaccination we still need to have case counts be really low to stop circulating virus to stop the emergence of variants, to stop hospitalizations and ultimately thus stop deaths. I’m really encouraged about these decreased numbers of deaths that I believe to be an impact of vaccination, especially the vaccination of our elderly communities. But I think we’re really way too high to be thinking that we’ve won this race,” Walensky said.

According to the latest CDC data, 19% of the total U.S. population is now fully vaccinated.

Should I delay my COVID-19 vaccine if I am scheduled for surgery?

We checked with Mayo Clinic which says there is no need to postpone being vaccinated for COVID-19 until after your surgery.

It doesn’t recommend that you schedule your vaccination for COVID-19 within a few days of your surgery, especially the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

About 15% of people will experience a fever after the second dose of these vaccines. For the first dose, less than 1% will experience a fever.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.