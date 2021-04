FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear is signing a list of new bills into law on Wednesday.

The governor is joined by House and Senate leaders for the signing.

The newly passed legislation includes bills on elections and federal aid.

Watch the signing live at 10 a.m.

Gov. Beshear about to sign bills related to the American Rescue Plan and Elections. pic.twitter.com/Q5vYeoFlfN — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) April 7, 2021

