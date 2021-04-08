5-star Boyle County kicker/punter Jackson Smith commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are kickers and then there is the booming right leg of Boyle County 5-star kicker Jackson Smith. The senior-to-be committed to the University of Kentucky on Thursday.

Smith, the son of former UK standout and All-SEC punter Andy Smith, has been on everyone’s radar since 2017 when a Twitter video showed Smith popping a field goal of more than 55 yards.

At one point in his career, Smith connected on 70 PATs in a row. The 5-star kicker nailed the eventual game-winner field goal in Boyle County’s 31-28 win over Franklin County in the KHSAA 5A state title game in December.

For his career, according to the KHSAA stats provided, Smith is 198-of-208 on extra points and 12-of-14 on field goals.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.