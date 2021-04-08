Advertisement

5-star Boyle County kicker/punter Jackson Smith commits to Kentucky

Smith is the son of former All-SEC punter Andy Smith
Jackson Smith - Boyle Co. kicker
Jackson Smith - Boyle Co. kicker(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are kickers and then there is the booming right leg of Boyle County 5-star kicker Jackson Smith. The senior-to-be committed to the University of Kentucky on Thursday.

Smith, the son of former UK standout and All-SEC punter Andy Smith, has been on everyone’s radar since 2017 when a Twitter video showed Smith popping a field goal of more than 55 yards.

At one point in his career, Smith connected on 70 PATs in a row. The 5-star kicker nailed the eventual game-winner field goal in Boyle County’s 31-28 win over Franklin County in the KHSAA 5A state title game in December.

For his career, according to the KHSAA stats provided, Smith is 198-of-208 on extra points and 12-of-14 on field goals.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner is on the scene at Dalton Court.
Coroner identifies victim in early morning Lexington shooting
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
File graphic of ambulance.
Husband and wife killed in motorcycle crash
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Willie Hope
Girls’ Sweet 16 underway at Rupp Arena
Villers averaged 15.3 points per game in Boys Sweet 16
Ashland’s Cole Villers named WKYT Athlete of the Week
The 6-0 guard from Hazard, Kentucky put together a decorated career in Raleigh
Colonels sign N.C. State transfer, Hazard native Braxton Beverly
Ryan Ritter shines vs. Louisville.
Kentucky takes down No. 5 Louisville on the road