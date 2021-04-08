Advertisement

73-year-old man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin

Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A 73-year-old man is accused of trying to take a small child from a Corbin home.

Police said Ronnie Lou Helton tried to buy the three-year-old right in front of their grandmother.

According to police, they were called just after 4 p.m. by the grandmother, who said a man was parked across the street and walked over to her grandchild to try to help him climb over a fence.

She apparently yelled at the man, who let go of the child. The three-year-old then ran to the woman’s boyfriend, hiding behind him.

That’s when police said Helton offered to buy the child for $1,000. The boyfriend told the man to go away. That’s when the grandmother called the police.

Helton was arrested and taken to the Whitley County Jail. He is being held on charges of kidnapping and promoting human trafficking.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner is on the scene at Dalton Court.
Coroner identifies victim in early morning Lexington shooting
File graphic of ambulance.
Husband and wife killed in motorcycle crash
A bicyclist is facing charges after getting in a fight with a driver in the Raising Cane’s...
Police: Bicyclist charged after throwing brick at SUV in drive-thru
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

Lexington Public Library reopening Village Branch
File image
Official: Boy fatally shot in apparent hunting accident
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting