Advertisement

Allergy season is upon us as pollen increases around Kentucky

(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s only the beginning of allergy season, and most of Kentucky is notorious for some of the worst pollen levels in the US. Allergy sufferers could really feel the wrath in the next couple of weeks as we get into the the head of spring.

If you haven’t started taking allergy medicine, you’re going to want to start taking it soon as pollen levels go through the roof as we go deeper into the season.

“I think it’s going to be a fairly significant season,” said Dr. Beth Miller, the division chief of Allergy and Immunology at the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Miller says allergy season in the bluegrass can last for many months.

“Spring to summer to fall, which is trees, to grass, to ragweeds. So we have pretty clear seasons, and a lot of patients are bothered by that,” Dr. Miller said.

There is really only one good way to get over pollen season and for a lot of people, it’s not the easiest.

“Avoidance is the first measure, so staying in,” Dr. Miller said.

For a lot of people that have to be outside for work, this is a battle they face every day. But, there is a time during the day where the levels are more tame.

“Around noon, when it’s the hottest, is probably the best time to be out in the yard,” Dr. Miller said.

Dr. Miller says they are starting to see an uptick in appointments and that it’s important for allergy sufferers to take their nasal steroids and antihistamines daily to combat allergies caused by pollen.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner is on the scene at Dalton Court.
Coroner identifies victim in early morning Lexington shooting
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
File graphic of ambulance.
Husband and wife killed in motorcycle crash
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him

Latest News

UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
WATCH|UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 645 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate decreases
Dr. Daniel Kenady is a seasoned doctor, who rather than retire, is helping bridge the health...
One doctor’s journey to Bridge the Health Divide in eastern Kentucky
Risk
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat This Evening