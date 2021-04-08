Advertisement

Anti-violence groups concerned about recent deadly gun violence in Lexington

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Logan Avritt says he’s heartbroken broken by the news of Lexington’s latest homicide. Police say 20-year-old Herbie Booker was shot on Colchester Dr. near Winburn. He died at the hospital.

Lexington has had at least 12 homicides this year. Ida Warford hopes young people will put down the guns.

“It’s not worth it. It’s not worth going to jail possibly getting a life sentence or losing your life,” said Warford, who is the founder of the Stop the Violence Facebook group.

Warford started the Facebook group a few years ago to raise awareness about the city’s uptick in gun violence.

As for Avritt, his mission is to discourage young people from living the life he once knew.

“Like I’ve said... I’ve been shot five times,” Avritt said.

Avritt grew up without his parents in a rough neighborhood on the west coast. He joined a gang when he was 13 years old.

“TV makes it look appealing that you have to be a gangster, that you have to be rich,” Avritt said.

But he says that’s far from reality. He spent 10 years in prison. Now, he spends much of his time at Woodhill Community Center. He encourages at-risk youth to say no to gun violence and yes to their dreams. He asking others to get on board.

“It’s very big for kids not to have role models, they need reality models. They need people they can call everyday because we never know when that gun is going to go off,” Avritt said.

Police are still looking for suspects from last night’s shooting.

