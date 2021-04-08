Bourbon Co. man sentenced to 30 years for producing child porn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bourbon County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child porn.

A U.S. district judge sentenced 27-year-old Johnathan Scott Mason yesterday. Mason pled guilty in January.

In March 2020, law enforcement learned Mason used the social media app Kik to express a sexual interest in children.

Police say Mason also said he had sexually explicit images of minors, which he had produced.

Mason must serve 85% of his prison sentence.

