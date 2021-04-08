Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show returns to Lexington Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After having to cancel last year, the Central Kentucky Home and Garden show will be celebrating their 45th year this year, bringing every homeowner’s need to one location.

One of the biggest differences in this year’s home and garden show is that it’s in the all-new exhibit halls of the Central Bank Center, which allows for more spacing so people can be safe and social distance.

“You don’t have to drive all around town, you don’t have to go online, you can touch it, feel it, you can talk to these experts that are really here to help and then price things out and get that project started for the spring,” said Brent Keller, show manager of the home and garden show.

And along with helping homeowners, this show will also help boost local businesses after they’ve been possibly struggling through the pandemic.

“It’s difficult for their business not to have people to interact with the potential customers of theirs, so it’s been really great to have them back, see them, and really kind of connect it with the marketplace that it truly is,” Keller said.

But as the pandemic continues, Keller says they also want to make sure they’re keeping everyone safe, which is why they’ve put in some new guidelines.

“From social distancing, to spacing our exhibits out, deep cleaning, hand washing stations, and of course everyone is wearing masks which is a very important thing,” Keller said.

Because last year’s show was canceled due to the pandemic, those tickets are still valid for this year’s show, which runs through April 11.

You can buy tickets at the entrance for $10 each day, or save money and time by purchasing tickets online at their website.

