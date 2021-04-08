Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat This Evening

Risk
Risk(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bowling ball looking low pressure is wrapping up to our northwest, bringing gusty winds and a few showers and storms into the region. This is the first of three such systems to impact the region through early next week as a chilly setup follows.

Our day starts with a line of showers and storms working from west to east across the state. This looks to be weakening along the way before we get in on a few spiraling bands of storms going up this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk area across much of central and eastern Kentucky.

Damaging wind is the primary threat to watch for.

Lots of dry times will be noted out there today as temps range from the high 60s to middle 70s.

Friday looks like a windy and warm day with temps making a run at 80 again.

The next system wrapping up across the region arrives Saturday and brings a more widespread brand of showers and storms with it. A few strong storms are possible as this system works through here.

The next system then spins in here from the northwest early in the week and this looks to unleash much colder air for the middle and end of next week.

