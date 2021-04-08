Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner is on the scene at Dalton Court.
Coroner identifies victim in early morning Lexington shooting
File graphic of ambulance.
Husband and wife killed in motorcycle crash
A bicyclist is facing charges after getting in a fight with a driver in the Raising Cane’s...
Police: Bicyclist charged after throwing brick at SUV in drive-thru
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Carah Bell
Police: Woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, was identified as...
COVID-19 patient receives lung transplant from living donors
A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.
Police investigating monkey sightings on Cincinnati’s west side
Monkeys were sighted swinging from trees in Cincinnati.
RAW: Loose monkeys spotted in Cincinnati
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
73-year-old man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin
The two worked together to free the bird, cutting the barbed around the wing, leaving a section...
Driver stops to rescue owl trapped in barbed wire fence