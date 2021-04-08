Concern grows over possibility of increased COVID-19 spread in youth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers are starting to plateau after weeks of going down.

It follows a national trend. More than half of the states in the U.S. are seeing numbers rise, despite millions of vaccinations.

On Sunday, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said some of that was due to outbreaks among young people.

An infectious disease expert at Baptist Health said that it could cause Kentucky problems if people don’t take precautions.

“I’m worried that we’re still going to see increased hospitalizations over the next month or two if we continue this trend of increased cases,” said Dr. David Dougherty. “Even though the folks that are getting infected or in general going to be younger.”

The director of the CDC has said some of those clusters are caused by extracurricular activities like sports. They said the new, more transmissible variant of the virus is also a factor.

The CDC has released recommendations for Youth Sports Administrators. They include distancing, masks, and making sure athletes reduce the amount of touching, so things like fist bumps and high fives aren’t allowed right now.

Dr. Dougherty said it’d help if people take precautions, but some activities are at higher risk than others.

I think the indoor sports because the ventilation isn’t as good, are riskier,” he said. “If you are outdoors and the parents are distanced from each other and vaccinated, and the instructors are vaccinated, I think that makes it a lot safer.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.