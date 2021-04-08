Advertisement

Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek

Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a creek lying face-down in a wooded area.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (Gray News) - Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office said a newborn boy was found on the banks of a creek lying face-down in a wooded area.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced the 4-month-old was found Wednesday in Orion Township, which is about 40 miles north of Detroit.

Deputies said the baby was found in a hypothermic state, meaning his body was losing heat. They wrapped the boy in warm blankets after removing his wet clothing.

The newborn was taken to a nearby hospital for overnight observation and is in the care of child protective services.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able [to] locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Facebook post. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

Investigators said a 37-year-old woman, who wasn’t identified as of Wednesday, was reported to be ringing doorbells in the area where the baby was abandoned. Neighbors said she was distraught and thought someone was chasing her with guns.

When deputies talked to the woman, they learned she had an infant son, which prompted the search that led to the discovery of the baby.

Deputies said they are seeking a warrant for the mother’s arrest and believe the case may involve prescription drug abuse.

Deputies Find 4-Month-Old Baby After Mother Apparently Abandons Him Near an Orion Township Creek PONTIAC, Mich. – April...

Posted by Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner is on the scene at Dalton Court.
Coroner identifies victim in early morning Lexington shooting
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
File graphic of ambulance.
Husband and wife killed in motorcycle crash
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him

Latest News

Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show returns to Lexington Friday
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Active manhunt after one person killed, four in critical condition at manufacturing facility
Joel Greenberg, the man whose close friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz has led to an investigation...
Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors
Anti-violence groups are concerned about the recent deadly gun violence in Lexington.
Anti-violence groups concerned about recent deadly gun violence in Lexington
The pandemic has been hard enough on Devere Construction, and now hiring is proving to be...
Berea construction company says new hires aren’t showing up for work