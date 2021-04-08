Fla. lawmaker Gaetz’s legal troubles may center on another politician’s woes

(CNN) - At the heart of the federal probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is an association with another Florida politician, currently in jail.

Joel Greenberg, a close friend of Gaetz, is heading to court this week.

Federal investigators are examining Gaetz for possible prostitution and sex trafficking crimes, including an alleged sexual relationship with a minor.

Greenberg has been awaiting trial in jail after violating the terms of his bail earlier this year.

He served as Seminole County Tax Collector until he was first indicted last June. He faces 33 charges, including allegations of stalking and harassing a political opponent, wire fraud, creating fake IDs and one count of sex trafficking a child between the ages of 14 and 17.

While details in court records for this charge are scant, investigators said they believe Greenberg recruited multiple women online for sex and that he introduced the women -- who received cash payments -- to Gaetz, who had sex with them, too.

Gaetz has denied all allegations, writing on Monday: “I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old.”

“Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you are dating who are of legal age is not a crime,” he said.

But a source tells CNN investigators are examining whether any federal campaign money was involved in paying for travel and expenses for the women.

Additionally, information that may connect Gaetz to a fake ID scheme at the center of Greenberg’s case was presented to federal investigators at a meeting last year, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Greenberg’s case returns to court Thursday for a hearing on new charges - allegedly embezzling over $400,000 and using the money to buy personal items, including memorabilia autographed by NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

He has entered a plea of not guilty, but as the legal pressures against Greenberg grow, some said Gaetz should be worried.

“As more comes out on Joel Greenberg, the pressure on Greenberg to flip on Matt Gaetz will be immense,” said Dave Aronberg, State Attorney For Palm Beach County, who knows the Gaetz family.

Gaetz and Greenberg have been friends for years, posting photos together.

Gaetz even told a local radio station in 2017 that Greenberg would make a good member of Congress: “Joel Greenberg has gone into the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office and taken it by storm. He’s been a disrupter.”

Gaetz was Greenberg’s first donor to his reelection campaign last year, giving $1,000, the maximum amount.

The duo also left an unsolicited voicemail on Florida State Rep. Anna Eskimani’s cell phone in 2019, which she called weird and cringeworthy.: “This is your favorite tax collector. I’m up in the Panhandle with your favorite U.S. congressman Mr. Gaetz. Hi Anna! We were just chatting about you and talking about your lovely qualities. We think you’re the future of the Democratic party in Florida.”

Former President Donald Trump said Gaetz never asked him for a blanket pardon. Gaetz made the request to someone outside of the White House Counsel’s office but it was not taken seriously, CNN has learned.

