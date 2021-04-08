Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even with showers & storms in the region, our temperatures will remain warm.

The battle between showers & storms with warmer temperatures will begin today. A wave of energy will deliver wind & rain to our region. Some of those storms that develop might be a little on the strong side. Gusty winds will be the primary threat.

It should be pretty quiet on Friday. Our highs will remain at an elevated level and that means you will see those numbers around 75-80 again. These are some pretty warm days.

Another big system will arrive around here on Saturday. It will include wind, rain and some thunderstorms. These thunderstorms will be here by mid-morning and last well into the afternoon and evening.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

