Lexington man arrested for vandalism at WKYT, other TV stations

37-year-old Derek Nance faces seven counts of criminal mischief and drug charges.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they’ve arrested a man who vandalized several TV stations, including WKYT.

They say 37-year-old Derek Nance faces seven counts of criminal mischief and drug charges.

MORE>> Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage

Nance was seen on surveillance video spray painting the front of WKYT back in February. Investigators believe he also vandalized the health department and Urgent Treatment Centers in Lexington.

WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
You may recognize Nance from a 2019 story we did about a Lexington man who eats a full raw meat diet. At the time, Nance said the raw diet solved his health problems.

