Lexington Public Library reopening Village Branch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library is reopening the Village Branch Library on Monday, April 12.

Officials said library staff is readying accommodations to allow people access to computers, fax/scan services, and holds/pickups.

Village Branch is the last of Lexington’s six public libraries to reopen.

Over the past year, the Village Branch has partnered with the YMCA of Central Kentucky to offer a free NTI Learning Lab to Cardinal Valley residents. That program will end this week.

“Village is a cornerstone of our city’s international community, and we are excited to welcome back our Village Branch customers. We hope to see you there soon,” added Ms. Dieffenbach.

Library hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information on library services, hours and updates, you can visit the Lexington Public Library’s website.

