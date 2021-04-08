Advertisement

Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Like other restaurants, Red State BBQ has faced countless challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, even forcing them to layoff part of their staff.

“Because of the uncertainty and business, like for a lot of people, just plummeted,” Owner David Carroll said.

When those employees turned to Kentucky’s Unemployment Insurance Office, Carroll got letters notifying him of their request for benefits.

But recently, Red State BBQ has gotten several more notices from the state, and these have raised red flags.

“They’re turning in dates that don’t make sense, and we just don’t know who these people are,” Carroll said. “This has been the sixth or seventh one that we’ve had.”

The names on those unemployment claims are people who Carroll said he has never employed.

“It’s been really strange, so it’s just like people are picking our restaurant name and they’re submitting an unemployment claim when never having stepped foot in the building,” Carroll said.

Carroll has reported the fraud to the state each time but has never gotten a response.

At this point he’s hoping no news is good news.

“The only assumption can be is that they’re getting these and these people are not getting funds,” Carroll said.

This comes as Governor Andy Beshear announced that in-person unemployment assistance will resume at regional offices that were closed three years ago.

Appointments can be made starting Wednesday, April 7 for services that will start April 15.

You can find the website to schedule an appointment here.

