Official: Boy fatally shot in apparent hunting accident

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A coroner says a Kentucky boy has been fatally shot in an apparent hunting accident.

Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel told WKRN-TV that the 11-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face Wednesday night while hunting alone near his home. He was pronounced dead from the injuries.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released.

Daniel says the shooting appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

