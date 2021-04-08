Advertisement

Two shooting victims crash on way to Lexington hospital

Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police spent a second night in a row investigating gun violence in Lexington.

Officers were called to Colchester Drive around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots being fired.

Before police arrived, they learned the injured subjects left the scene.

While on Colchester Drive, off Winburn Drive, police received another call about a crash involving two cars at South Limestone and Virginia Avenue.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in one of the cars.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Police said one of the victims appeared to have life-threatening injuries. The extent of the other victim’s injuries wasn’t clear, according to police.

Investigators said early indications suggest the two men were shot on Colchester Drive.

The shooting happened the same day a man was murdered in Lexington.

Lowell Washington, 35, was shot multiple times inside an apartment on Dalton Court early Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made in either case.

