UK mistakenly sends program acceptance emails to 500,000 people

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent error by the University of Kentucky led to a little over half a million prospective students mistakenly getting acceptance emails.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says an email was sent through UK’s “customer relationship management” tool.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader say it was a program with the College of Health Sciences.

Only a handful of those on the list had been admitted to UK.

Blanton says they apologize for the error, and urge students to contact them if there is any confusion.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.