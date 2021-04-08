WATCH LIVE: State shutting unemployment system down for four days in attempt to combat fraud claims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The Kentucky unemployment office will be shutting down their unemployment system until Tuesday in response to a surge of fraudulent claims and hacks into accounts. They will be spending this time beefing security to prevent further issues.

The closure starts tonight at midnight and lasts until the end of the day Monday. During this time, no new claims can be filed or a request for benefits. They will be able to back date though so you don’t lose benefits.

Here’s what claimants need to do:

Governor Beshear reported 645 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 431,487 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.81 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 107 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 16 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. Two of them are from April, six are from March, and the rest are from earlier months. Beshear says this suggests we are seeing a decrease in deaths, and he credits the vaccine for this trend. That brings the state total to 6,214.

As of Thursday, 377 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 102 are in the ICU, and 53 are on ventilators. At least 50,195 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

There are now 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in Kentucky.

