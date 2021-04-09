Advertisement

37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a combined total of 37 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, April 8.

Three newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths from previous months were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,757. The city’s death toll is 296.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 26 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 7.6 cases per 100,000 population.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms. They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

ADVERTISEMENT

Statewide, there have been 431,487 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,214 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him
File image
Official: Boy fatally shot in apparent hunting accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the...
Kentucky governor signs bill limiting no knock-warrants
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another storm chance for the weekend
Winchester Road deadly shooting
WATCH | Winchester Road deadly shooting
Georgetown officer involved shooting
WATCH | Georgetown officer involved shooting