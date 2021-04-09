Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning obliterates tree outside high school in Wis.

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUTOMA, Wis. (CNN) - A security camera caught a lightning strike destroying a tree outside a high school in Wisconsin.

The Wautoma Area School District said there were no injuries or property damage from the lightning strike Thursday, except for the tree.

The National Weather Service says this is a reminder of their warning slogan: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
One dead after fourth night of shootings in Lexington
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says youth sports and other extracurricular...
CDC: Youth sports causing COVID clusters
Gov. Beshear signs bill to limit use of no-knock warrants
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court
Laurel Co. health officials say there’s a lower demand for vaccine from young people
Multiple cruise ships are on the way to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assist in evacuations...
Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent