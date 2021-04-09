Advertisement

Despite pandemic, UK’s DanceBlue still finding ways to raise money for pediatric cancer

Usually, DanceBlue’s marathon consists of more than 1,000 people packed into one space. This year, it’s all virtual. Dancers will join via Zoom to raise money.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the University of Kentucky’s largest traditions is happening on Saturday. UK’s DanceBlue raises money for the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. The school has raised more than $17 million for pediatric cancer treatments and research.

This will be the 16th year of UK’s DanceBlue dance marathon. The tradition is changing because of the pandemic restrictions, but a new event has been added.

Usually, DanceBlue’s marathon consists of more than 1,000 people packed into one space. This year, it’s all virtual. Dancers will join via Zoom to raise money.

One in-person element was added this year. UK Education students taught dances at William Wells Brown Elementary School. More than $2,000 and plenty of smiles were donated on behalf of the school. DanceBlue leader Allie Holt says she’s glad to see the organization thriving.

“Just because the world might stop, cancer never does and neither does DanceBlue because of that,” Holt said. “Being in an organization with college students that have such a big heart to help people and kids that need it so much, it is really something super special to be a part of.”

The dance marathon starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and ends at 8 pm.

You can watch the livestream on UK’s DanceBlue Facebook page.

Since students can’t volunteer in the hospital with patients this year, they started a pen pal program and host Zoom parties for cancer patients and their families.

