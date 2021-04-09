Former Sayre School student sentenced to 5 years in prison for reckless homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 20-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison for reckless homicide Friday afternoon.

Bobby Puckett was behind the wheel in a Lexington crash in 2019 that killed two of his teenage friends. They were all students at Sayre School.

“The worst thing that’s ever happened to me. I think about it every day, and I’m going to have to live with that burden for the rest of my life,” Puckett says.

Before a crash in February of 2019, Sayre School student Bobby Puckett had a college scholarship. Friday night he’s to report to the Fayette County Detention Center to start serving his sentence.

“He’s a young man, he still has his whole life ahead of him, very smart young man, very academically gifted,” says Puckett’s lawyer Fred Peters.

The crash killed two other Sayre School students, 15-year-old Neo Sanders and his brother 17-year-old Roan Sanders. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Puckett was speeding at the time of the crash, likely lost control, and hit a tree. It was hours before a passerby called police about the damaged car. Puckett pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide.

“This is an incredibly tragic event. I can’t imagine having been the person behind the wheel that killed my two friends and living with the fact that you were chosen not to die that night,” says judge Kimberly Bunnell. “You have a tremendous responsibility going forward, sir and I hope that you use the time you were given in your life to bring honor to your friends that are not with us. No matter what I do to you, I can’t bring those young men back.”

This case also sparked a civil lawsuit that’s currently still tied up in court.

