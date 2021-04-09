Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 744 new COVID-19 cases; 2.79% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 744 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 432,220 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.79 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 104 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, as well as five additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,223.

As of Friday, 382 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 106 are in the ICU, and 60 are on ventilators. At least 50,269 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“It’s encouraging to see our positivity rate decrease again, but we need to work even harder to make sure our weekly case numbers start decreasing again as well,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every Kentuckian 16 and older should get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It’s fast, it’s safe, it’s easy and you could save a life by doing so, maybe even your own life.”

