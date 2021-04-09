Advertisement

Gov. Beshear signs bill to limit use of no-knock warrants

(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - No-knock warrants are now partially banned in Kentucky after months of demonstrations surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor.

The 26-year-old EMT was shot multiple times inside her apartment during a botched police raid last year. Earlier Friday, Governor Andy Beshear sat next to Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, as he signed Senate Bill 4 into law.

“I cannot imagine the depths of pain of losing a child. As a parent, it’s my greatest fear,” Gov. Beshear said.

Beshear praised Senate Republicans and Democrats for working together on the legislation. Senator Robert Stivers says former officers also had input.

“How can we right wrongs? I can’t change the past, but I can hopefully change the trajectory of the future, and this is what this whole series of bills will do,” Stivers said.

The new law is not the total ban that Beshear and demonstrators were hoping for. But it allows individual cities and towns to ban no-knock warrants completely if they choose to.

Under the new law, officers will have to take additional steps to obtain no-knock warrants, which can only be executed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Judges must legibly sign off on the warrants. EMTs must also be present when officers are executing the warrants.

