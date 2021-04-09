Advertisement

Gov. Beshear vetoes bill curbing records access

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill that would have shielded an array of information about judges, police and prosecutors from public scrutiny in the state.

The measure passed shortly before the legislative session ended and had drawn a backlash from open-records advocates.

The governor’s veto kills the measure this year, since the Republican-dominated legislature won’t have a chance to consider an override.

In his veto message Thursday, Beshear said the bill was “overly broad” and “impractical.”

He says the public safety concerns that led to the bill’s passage were dealt with in a separate measure that he signed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him
File image
Official: Boy fatally shot in apparent hunting accident

Latest News

Pleasant Hill Elementary
EF-0 tornado hits East Tenn. elementary school
Police lights with tape
Police: Two arrested for abducting 15-year-old in Harlan County
It happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.
Family of teen hit by Lexington police cruiser pleads to city council for answers
State Representative Derek Lewis faces a charge of DUI in Laurel County. (Photo: Laurel County...
Representative Derek Lewis trial date set