Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another storm chance for the weekend

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some strong storms could blow in this weekend.

You will find that most of today looks fine. We climb the thermometer again and sunshine will be big & bright in the sky. Late tonight, another round of showers & thunderstorms will arrive. These storms will linger into Saturday.

The current outlook from the storm prediction center has us under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. That is the lowest tier of the 5-level system. I think we see some gusty storms. I really think that there is a little more potential for storm development.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

