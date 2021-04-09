Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another storm chance for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some strong storms could blow in this weekend.

You will find that most of today looks fine. We climb the thermometer again and sunshine will be big & bright in the sky. Late tonight, another round of showers & thunderstorms will arrive. These storms will linger into Saturday.

The current outlook from the storm prediction center has us under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. That is the lowest tier of the 5-level system. I think we see some gusty storms. I really think that there is a little more potential for storm development.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

