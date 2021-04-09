Advertisement

Kentucky governor signs bill limiting no knock-warrants

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the media at a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The law Beshear signed Friday is not the total statewide ban many demonstrators called for. But it only permits no-knock warrants if there is “clear and convincing evidence” of a violent crime.

Taylor was a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse. She was shot multiple times in her home on March 2020 after being roused from sleep by police during a botched drug raid. Her death set off nationwide demonstrations and sparked calls to ban the warrants. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Lexington police investigate a shooting on Winchester Road on April 9, 2021.
One dead after fourth night of shootings in Lexington
Two people were shot on Colchester Drive in Lexington.
UPDATE: One dead in overnight Lexington shooting
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Judge: Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate still legal, still in effect despite passage of HJR77
Helton is in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Man accused of trying to purchase a child in Corbin
After reporting each fraudulent claim to the state's unemployment office, the owner has not...
Ky. restaurant owner receives unemployment fraud claims from ‘employees’ who have never worked for him

Latest News

Since the pandemic first hit back in March, the YMCA of Central Kentucky has been working hard...
YMCA partners with Wild Health for Lexington vaccination clinic
Strong to severe thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another storm chance for the weekend