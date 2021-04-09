Kentucky governor signs bill limiting no knock-warrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The law Beshear signed Friday is not the total statewide ban many demonstrators called for. But it only permits no-knock warrants if there is “clear and convincing evidence” of a violent crime.

Taylor was a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse. She was shot multiple times in her home on March 2020 after being roused from sleep by police during a botched drug raid. Her death set off nationwide demonstrations and sparked calls to ban the warrants.

